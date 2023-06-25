Elections today in Greece, about 9.8 million called to the polls today just 5 weeks after the previous round to elect the new Parliament. Polls suggest a clear victory for the conservative Nea Dimokratia, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. According to some, the party could get more than 40% of the vote. The second strongest party could be the Radical Left Alliance (Syriza), led by Alexis Tsipras, which according to polls could gain around 20%. In all, about 32 parties stand for election.
Polling stations are open from 7, local time, and close at 19. The first forecasts are expected shortly after, based on the exit polls. A clearer picture based on the counted ballots should be available by 20.00.
The formation of a government under Mitsotakis is seen as almost certain in the Greek electoral system, where the strongest party receives a bonus of at least 20 seats in the 300 MPs. Greece has about 11 million inhabitants, but the number of eligible voters also includes the many Greeks living abroad.
