8.9 million Greeks are called to the polls today Sunday 21 May 2023 for elections with a new proportional system, which risks making it difficult to form a new government. Polls give Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party (ND) the lead, which however may not reach the number of seats necessary for the formation of the executive. The alternative is a coalition government between the Nd and the Pasok socialists or a progressive alliance between former prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza and Pasok, but the numbers are uncertain and it is not certain that agreements will be found between the programmes.

According to the latest polls, New Democracy could win 32.6% of the vote, followed by Syriza at 26% and Pasok at 8.3%. However, Syriza has repeatedly contested the polls, which it believes are biased in favor of the incumbent government. And there is also expectation on how the 440,000 young voters will express themselves in their first vote.

With the new electoral system, the 300 deputies are elected with proportional representation and a threshold of 3%, while in the past the first party was awarded a bonus of 50 deputies. The electoral law was approved in 2016 during the Syriza government and, according to the Greek system, could not enter into force in the next vote, that of 2019, but in the one after that.

However, things have changed in the meantime. If an executive cannot be formed based on today’s results, he is expected to return to the polls in early July. And then another electoral law will come into force, approved by the Nd, in which we return to the bonus system for the first party, which will be 20 seats if it exceeds 25% of the votes and will gradually rise up to 50 deputies if at least at 40%.

Mitsotakis seeks reconfirmation by playing the card of stability and aims to govern alone. A coalition with the socialist Pasok-Movement for Change, he says, would be “an unstable government that would not serve Greece’s interests.” Syriza, on the other hand, does not hide its intention to form a “progressive coalition” with the socialists, who however remain more cautious, aware of their role as the balance.

After the years of the dramatic debt crisis, Greek voters are above all interested in the problem of the cost of living. Mitsotakis promises to maintain economic growth and raise salaries. And he insists on the results of his policy on migrants, which has reduced landings. But the pushbacks, even at sea, the construction of a barrier along the land border with Turkey and above all the conditions of the camps where migrants are held are strongly criticized by NGOs with accusations of human rights violations. In February, the serious railway accident with 57 victims provoked protests throughout the country against the privatization of transport and the state of the railway network.

In addition to Syriza and Pasok, among the other forces in contention, we find the Communist party of Dimitris Koutsoumpas, the ultranationalist and anti-immigrant party Greek Solution of Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25 of Yanis Varoufakis, among the protagonists of the first Syriza government in 2015 Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has endorsed the exclusion of the “Greeks for the Fatherland” party given that its leader, Ilias Kassidiaris, former spokesman for the now dissolved neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, is serving 13 years in prison for conspiracy to commit crimes.