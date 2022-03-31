The federal government informed this Thursday, 31, in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), the dismissal of nine ministers, who are leaving their posts to contest this year’s elections. The period of disincompatibility defined by the Electoral Law ends on Saturday (2). The main name quoted to assume the post of vice on the ticket for the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, has not yet been exonerated.

There will be a ceremony at the Planalto Palace at 10 am to seal the ministerial reform. Afterwards, each portfolio will hold an internal ceremony with the inauguration of the new ministers, also named in today’s edition of the official diary.

Check out the changes:

Agriculture: Tereza Cristina, pre-candidate for the Senate from Mato Grosso do Sul, leaves, and Marcos Montes, until then executive secretary of the portfolio, enters.

work and pension: Onyx Lorenzoni is exonerated to run for governor of Rio Grande do Sul; José Carlos Oliveira, who was president of the INSS, takes over.

Regional development: Rogério Marinho leaves to be candidate for senator for Rio Grande do Norte; Daniel de Oliveira Duarte Ferreira, who was the Ministry’s executive secretary, takes over.

Tourism: Gilson Machado leaves office to run for senator for Pernambuco and takes over Carlos Brito, formerly president of Embratur.

Infrastructure: Tarcísio de Freitas leaves the post, to run for the government of São Paulo, to Marcelo Sampaio, who was executive secretary of the portfolio.

government secretary: Flávia Arruda leaves the Ministry to run for senator for the Federal District. In her place, Célio Faria Jr., former chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, takes over.

Women, Family and Human Rights: Damares Alves leaves, who announces his political future today, and Cristiane Brito, formerly national secretary for Women’s Policies, enters.

Citizenship: João Roma leaves office to run for governor of Bahia. Ronaldo Bento, who headed the Strategic Affairs department at the portfolio, took over.

science and technology: Marcos Pontes, pre-candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, leaves, and Paulo Alvim, until then Secretary of Innovation at the Ministry, enters.

Also exonerated this Thursday:

– Jorge Seif, from the position of Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries.

– Alexandre Ramagem Rodrigues, director-general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

– Mário Frias, from the position of Special Secretary for Culture.

– Sérgio Camargo, president of the Palmares Cultural Foundation.

