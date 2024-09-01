Series of 8 videos will be broadcast on radio and TV stations, on social media and on YouTube; 1st film talks about e-Título

With just over a month to go until the 2024 Municipal Elections, the Electoral Court launched this week the “Get ready to vote” campaign, which will be broadcast on radio and television stations across the country, as well as on social media and the Electoral Court’s YouTube channel, with a checklist of essential items and guidelines for voting day.

The campaign consists of a series of 8 films with instructions for the elections. The first advertising piece talks about the e-Titlean application that works as a digital version of the voter registration card and allows you to view your voting document number, justify your vote, register as a volunteer poll worker and consult registration information, among other options. app It also guides the user to the respective electoral section using geolocation tools.

Watch (30s):

To use it, simply download the application for free from online stores. Google Play or Apple Store and enter the requested data (ID number or CPF, full name, mother’s and father’s names and date of birth). The information must be exactly the same as that in the voter registration. Then, just follow the other steps indicated to have the digital document in hand.

Those who have already completed biometric registration will have a profile on the app with their personal photo and will be able to vote by simply taking their e-Title.

If the photograph is not available, it is also necessary to present an official document with a photo to vote in the elections, scheduled for October 6 (1st round). In municipalities with more than 200 thousand voters, there may be a second round on October 27.

Voting in both rounds always takes place from 8 am to 5 pm, Brasília time.

Other topics

The “Get ready to vote” campaign will also address the following topics: biometrics, how to vote in the 1st round, exit polls, voting route, cell phones in the booth, justification and how to vote in the 2nd round.

With information from TSE.