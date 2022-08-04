Presidentialism, tax authorities, Ukraine … the points of the center-right program

Location Euro-Atlanticwith support forUkrainereforms that provide for the presidentialism and autonomy, revision of taxman he was born in Basic income. These are some of the points – in all there are 15 – of the program that the center right is preparing and will officially present in the coming days.

Among the planned reforms also the fiscal peace and the flat tax even if on the taxman the confrontation is still ongoing.

Free kindergartens and goodbye citizenship income: the center-right program

For what concern Basic income the provision brought forward by 5 star movement with regard to active policies. In the program, according to what is learned, there will also be space for the family quotient for large families and the possibility of providing free kindergartens for the less well-off classes.

In the past few hours there has also been the table of center right on the colleges.

Sharing on the method related to divisions on the territory but – it is explained – the strings will be pulled over the next few days.

“The forces that are part of the center-right coalition are different. We are part of the EPP we are the guarantee in Europe and the United States of Europeanism and Atlanticism” in the coalition. Thus the national coordinator of Come on Italy, Antonio Tajani, in ‘Metropolis’. “In the common program of the dcebnt-right it will be written in black and white ‘It does not change the foreign policy of the previous government'”, assures Tajani. “No one thinks of leaving Europe and NATO or training with those who at this moment are asking to leave Europe and NATO. It will be put in black and white, we are the guarantors of this, for our history in Europe and in NATO. “, He insisted.

