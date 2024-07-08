French Elections, Macron in Trouble. He Underestimated the Far Left’s Advance. The Data

The French legislative elections they ended with a unexpected twistnot only the far right of Le Pen and Bardella was clearly defeated in the second round, but it was not the Macronians who won but the far left Mélenchona real unexpected French revolution. The New Popular Front, the left-wing alliance that was formed to counter the advance of the National Rally in the run-off elections, he won the highest number of seats to the next National Assembly, composed entirely of 577 deputiesThose of the NFP will be 182. This is according to the final election data released by the Ministry of the Interior.

The centrist formation in support of President Emmanuel MacronEnsemble, has obtained 168 while Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National allied with a part of the Republicans led by party president Eric Ciotti is third with 143 elected deputies. According to the calculations of the daily newspaper Le Monde, within the Nouveau Front Populaire, Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Insoumise is the most represented with 74 elected to which are added 3 “dissidents” of the party. The Socialist Party will have 59 deputies they Ecologists 28. The party Communist has elected 9 parliamentarians And Generation.s 5.

Now Macron – reports La Repubblica – will play on the time factor. “In keeping with republican tradition, he will wait for the new National Assembly to be structured before taking the necessary decisions,” he explained. the Elyséedenying rumours of a hot comment from the head of state. Yesterday evening, Macron, the Elysée explained again, was studying the “results of the legislative constituency by constituency”. Surrounded by collaborators, he began the game of possible combinationscalculating the seats of the individual parties, but also starting to think about names of personalities in the various possible coalitions.

Francois Hollande to lead an alliance with the left bloc without France Insoumise? It would be a twist of fate to see the former head of state, who Macron had betrayed by choosing to launch himself into the presidency, becoming premier. Macron will have averted finding himself on the Champs Elysees with a far-right government. But cohabitation with an executive that does not belong to him completely it’s already safe.