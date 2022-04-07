Elections France, Marine Le Pen in great comeback: this is how Macron is building the challenge

Beware of taking things for granted. Until recently the victory of Emmanuel Macron at French presidential elections it was taken for granted. The vote, which will have its first round on Sunday 10 April, seemed to be the most obvious of the last few decades given the enormous advantage accumulated by the outgoing president in the polls and the lack of real challengers. Indeed, the fragmentation of the right with the appearance of Louis Zemmour seemed to be the final blow to the aspirations of Marine Le Pen and yet another push for Macron’s reconfirmation.

Now, however, something is changing. And be careful because France has not re-elected a president since the time of Chirac. Sarzkozy And Hollande they had only one mandate available, miserably failing the encore. And now Macron too is beginning to fear that the possibility of suffering the same fate may not be science fiction as has long been thought. The latest polls return a very uncertain situation, with Le Pen in a very strong comeback and a third of the voters still undecided. A large slice of voters who could therefore orient themselves at the last minute, at a time when the wind seems to blow behind Le Pen.

In the latest Kantar Public poll, the leader of the Rassemblement National earned four points (up 23%) ahead of Sunday’s first round, while the head of state dropped as much as 25%. But what worries the tenant of the Elysée the most is that he reduces the gap also in view of a run-off at this predictable point between Macron and Le Pen. The Harris Interactive institute on Monday recorded the narrowest gap ever: 51.5% for Macron against 48.5% for Le Pen.

Marine Le Pen takes advantage of the assists of the radicals Zemmour and Mélenchon and goes to the center

But how is the sovereign lady managing to build one comeback that seemed unthinkable until recently after having touched instead what seemed to be a political default? Just think of the creation of the second sovereign oven with Zemmour and the painful separation with the popular niece Marion Le Pen, passed precisely with the well-known polemicist who ran for the Elysée.

Yet, Zemmour’s candidacy gave Le Pen the chance to do something he had never been able to do in his long political past: move towards the center-right and abandon the radical wing who always punished her in the second round where the French tend to vote for the more moderate candidate.

She no longer proposes as a time to leave the European Union as the UK did with Brexit, her anti-migrant platform hasn’t changed but she has toned down a lot the ways of her exposure. This is because the place of the radical leader has been occupied by Zemmour, who makes Le Pen seem responsible and moderate in comparison even when its program remains based on guidelines typical of its political positioning.

