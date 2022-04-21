Europe is looking to elections in France, but there is also voting in Slovenia

Not only France, not just Marine Le Pen. On Sunday 24 April, voting will also take place in another European country, plus another member state of the European Union. It is about Slovenia, curiously, the last EU government to hold the rotating presidency of the EU, just before France. This is a vote that appears to have an uncertain outcome, but the outcome of which could widen the divisions that are already becoming evident within the group of 27 on the position to be maintained in reference to the war in Ukraine and beyond.

In fact, he appears to be a favorite Janet Jansa, sovereignist and great admirer of Donald Trump. The confirmation of her at the helm of Slovenia could widen the current drafts for some time now on the eastern flank of the Old Continent. Jansa is very critical of Russia, but in his position there is room above all for broad criticism of the EU and the United States of Joe Biden, for the weakness shown in front of Moscow. A line that unites him to the most radical part of American republicans and that Trump himself and the former secretary of state have expressed several times Mike Pompeo.

According to the polls, Sunday will be a head to head between the majority party of the current executive, the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by the conservative Prime Minister Jansa, and the newborn Freedom Movement (Gibanije Svoboda) of theformer top manager of public companies Robert Golobwho decided to take the field last December, founding a liberal and progressive movement in the following March.

Elections Slovenia, the sovereign and Trumpian Jansa slightly favored

All the other parties are clearly detached and no one seems capable of reaching double figures, all of which are below 10%. THE Social Democrats (SD) fluctuate around 8%, followed by the Left (Levica), which according to a survey could even remain under the 4% barrier necessary to enter parliament, while Nova Slovenija (NSi), is given around 7%. The movements of two former heads of government, the party of Alenka Bratusek (SAB) and the Lista Marjan Sarec (LMŠ), risk not even exceeding the barrier.

This is a significant challenge not only for Slovenia but also for the future of the EU. After the simultaneous double victory of Viktor Orban in Hungary and Aleksandar Vucic in Serbia, another sovereign affirmation could change the balance within the EU. Of course, a Le Pen-Jansa brace would have brought resounding, but even a victory by Jansa alone would not be labeled as a small local news story.

