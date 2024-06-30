There is fear of a high-tension evening in France after the first round of the 2024 early elections. In various cities, from Paris to Grenoble via Lyon, traders ‘armored’ their shops and set up ‘barricades’ with wooden panels to protect their shop windows . “Of course we are worried,” says the president of the Federation of Associations of Parisian Merchants and Artisans (Facap), Thierry Véron, quoted by Le Figaro.

Lyon in particular is already ‘armoured’. More than 200 police are mobilized to manage any disturbances. This was reported by Bfmtv, specifying that the number of forces in the field is much higher than the deployment decided on the occasion of the European elections of 9 June, which saw the triumph of the Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella and led the French president Emmanuel Macron to announce early elections.