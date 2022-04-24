Elections today in France. In the runoff between Macron and Le Pen, the abstention rate in the second round of the French presidential elections could reach 28%. A level never seen since 1969. This is what the Elabe institute estimates for Bfm Tv and L’Express.

At 5 pm, according to the French Ministry of the Interior, the turnout in France for the ballot between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen was 63.23%. The turnout is down both compared to the first round two weeks ago (65%), and to the second round five years ago (65.3%).

Even according to an estimate by the Ifop survey institute, abstention should reach 28%: 2.5 points more than in 2017 (25.44%). Compared to the first round, the abstention rate would have risen by 1.7 points (26.31%) but remains below the 1969 record (31.3%). It would be the second time, after 1969 and 2017, that the abstention has risen between the two rounds of the presidential elections in France.