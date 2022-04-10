Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will compete in the second round of the 2022 presidential election in France. According to an Ipsos poll released by France 24, Macron is in the lead with 28.1%, while Le Pen is estimated at 23.3%. Third is Jean-Luc Mélenchon with 20.1%. According to an Ifop-Fiducial survey, reported by Le Figaro on its website, Macron would have obtained 28.6%, Le Pen 24.4%. Eric Zemmour, according to Ifop Fiducial, would have collected 6.8%, the candidate of the Républicains Valérie Pécresse less than 5%.

Read also

According to a survey carried out by Ipsos-Sopra Steria for France Télévisions today after the closing of the polls, Emmanuel Macron collects 54% of the voting intentions for the second round of the presidential elections in France, compared to 46% of the leader of the Rassemblement National Marine Le Pen. This was reported by FranceInfo. The duel in the second round, therefore, according to this survey promises to be tighter than in 2017, when Macron had won with 66.1% of the votes, against 33.9% of Le Pen.

“I thank the compatriots who, from the first round, wanted to vote for my candidacy – said Emmanuel Macron, speaking to his supporters in Paris after the results of the first round of the elections – They and your trust honor me, they oblige and commit me. You can all count on me to implement this project of French and European progress, openness and independence, which we have defended throughout this campaign “.

“We must not delude ourselves: nothing is decided and the debate that we will have in the next 15 days will be decisive for our country and for Europe“Macron stressed.” I want a France that is inscribed in a strong Europe – he said – that continues to forge alliances with the great democracies to defend itself, not a France that leaves Europe and has no other allies than the international of populists and xenophobes “.” In the next 15 days, we spare no effort, because nothing has already been done – he reiterated – We are humble, determined. We convince everyone and everyone for April 24th. We can choose a new era, for France and for Europe. On April 24, we can make the choice of hope, choose France and Europe, together. Long live the Republic and long live France “.

“The French people did me the honor of entering the second round. I express my sincere gratitude to the voters. All those who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron today are called to join our group,” Marine Le Pen said afterwards. the first exit polls of the French presidential elections, ensuring: “We will win”.

Le Pen promises to “to put France in order in five years“if she will be elected.” Political decisions for the next five years will depend on your vote – he said in his first speech after the first round data – even if they will actually commit France for the next 50 years. We will put France in order in five years “.

“Now it’s your turn. We know who we will never vote for. The French know what to do, they are able to decide what they should do. You don’t have to rate Marine Le Pen“said the candidate of the left of ‘France insoumise’ Jean Luc Mélenchonfinished third in the elections.

“It is a personal and collective disappointment, I take all responsibility” he commented

Valérie Pécresse

which stopped below 5%. “I had to fight on two fronts – he underlined – that of the outgoing president and that of the extremists. Despite the passion that drives us, the quality of our project, I was unable to get out of this atrophied campaign and convince you”. At the ballot “I will vote in conscience for Emmanuel Macron“he said,” Marine Le Pen’s project would lead the country to discord, to bankruptcy, its proximity to Vladimir Putin discrediting it. “

“I earnestly appeal to vote against the extreme right of Marine Le Pen ea vote for Emmanuel Macron“the words of the socialist candidate for the French presidential elections and mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, after the first round of voting in which he obtained 1.95 of the votes. “I know how disappointed you are and we will draw together an objective balance – he added – I swear that I will put all my energy into a republican France that is stronger, more beautiful and more just”.

While the right candidate Eric Zemmour did appeal to vote Le Pen: “I think of France first of all. I have disagreements with Marine Le Pen, but he faces a man who has let in two million immigrants, a man who has never said a word of identity and security during the campaign and who will worse if he is re-elected “. Then the appeal “to my constituents to vote for Marine Le Pen”.

