“A great wind of freedom could have blown over the country. The fate of the polls decided otherwise “. Marine Le Pen declared this, commenting on the outcome of the French presidential ballot. Regarding her result, over 42%, Le Pen spoke of a” sensational victory “.

“Despite two weeks of unfair, brutal and violent methods, the ideas we represent are reaching new heights.”

“I fear that the five-year period that is opening will not break with the brutal and contemptuous practices of the previous one and that Macron will do nothing to repair the fractures that divide our country” he concludes.