federation elections
Rafael Louzán, the favorite, and Salvador Gomar opt this Monday to lead the Federation. Both offer peace and stability
Spanish football, represented in an assembly system that many voices consider archaic, elects this Monday the 30th president in the history of the Federation (RFEF). Two unknown to the general public are competing for the chair, Rafael Louzán and Salvador Gomar, and a third…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Elections #president #RFEF #opportunity #football #corruption
Leave a Reply