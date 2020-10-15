The presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are to be held three months after the resignation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Atyr Abdrakhmatova, a member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, announced this on Thursday, October 15.

“After the resignation of the president, the CEC appoints new elections, which should be held within three months,” Abdrakhmatova said in a conversation with Interfax…

Earlier on the same day, Jeenbekov decided to resign. He noted that the situation in the country at the moment is close to direct clashes between protesters and security forces, and he himself does not want to be the cause of these clashes, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

Shortly after this event, supporters of Kyrgyzstan’s new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who are holding a rally in Bishkek, demanded the resignation of parliament.

Protests in Kyrgyzstan began after the October 4 parliamentary elections. Supporters of the parties that did not make it to parliament took to the streets of Bishkek, seized the buildings of the city administration, public television and radio company, parliament, government and the country’s Interior Ministry, and released several politicians from prison.

The CEC canceled the results of the elections, and the leaders of the opposition parties created the first and second coordination councils.

The current government regarded these statements as attempts to seize power by force. At the same time, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov were forced to leave their posts.