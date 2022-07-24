“In these hours the center-right is pleased and contemplates from the top of its polls the ruins of the majority that has accompanied Mario Draghi’s journey so hard in all these months. Those polls give him several points of advantage and the most hasty observers give almost the idea that the electoral puzzle has already been solved, or at least on its way to a solution.

Can be. But that’s not necessarily the case. At all. In football it is customary to say that the ball is round, to signal that any result is possible, even the most surprising. In politics a less elegant term is used around the moral qualities of the urn. This phrase may not be the case to repeat here too. But the meaning of which is clear. Electoral campaigns are played vote by vote, seat by seat, day by day. They constitute a damned complicated equation, the outcome of which will only be clear at the end of September, when the consent of the citizens will have shaped a new Parliament.

We will see, then. What we begin to understand is the “frame” of this battle. The right leverages force. She pushed Draghi feeling more energetic and resolute than her opponents. She enjoys the polls that give her a favorite. And she lets out the arguments and the hint of the campaign she is preparing to conduct. The right is by nature decision-making, hasty, powerful. It is Alexander who cuts the Gordian knot, it is Napoleon who tries to take Russia. He may or may not like him, but his trademark is his ability to get straight to the point, without frills or too many uncertainties.

The left in turn, orphaned of the myth of the revolution, has now become the place of complexity and inclusion. Attention, if you like. Of waiting. Of caution. But also of excessive complication. The left loves to argue, first of all between themselves. She sometimes she splits her hair in four. She splits into smaller and smaller fragments. And she fights more with cunning than with impetus. Her model, if you like, could be Marshal Kutuzov, the one who trapped Napoleon in the sweaters of the cold Russian winter.

Now, these judgments are cut with the hatchet. They allude to rules riddled with exceptions, which the electoral campaign will be able to modify and even overturn. Furthermore, we would have to add everything that dances around the conflict between this right and this left. And that is, on the one hand, what remains of grillism and other potential populist offers. On the other hand, the possibility that a centrist offer will finally be reconstructed, now that the space between the two main forces has widened so enormously. Not to mention the variable of abstention, which in turn can significantly change the outcome of the vote.

It will then be a question of recounting this electoral campaign. To follow it in its most tortuous meanders, along routes that will not be as simple and linear as they appear on this eve. In fact, the history of peoples’ votes is full of overturned predictions. And even more so in a historical period like ours, so dramatically conditioned by the unknowns of the international crisis and by the pangs of the economic and social crisis.

On the other hand, we have just come out of one of the most tortuous and bizarre paths in our history. The party that won a third of everyone’s votes four years ago has already lost, at least according to polls, more than two-thirds of its votes at the time. And the combinations of government of this legislature have in turn been the most imaginative, the most inconsistent and sometimes the most disheveled imaginable.

So it is likely that there will be one more time to be surprised. Whether the surprises are good or bad, this is obviously a different matter. “

(from Marco Follini)