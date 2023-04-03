Elections in Finland, historic result: the right will lead the country

The die is cast. The result of the legislative elections in Finland decrees a decisive change of pace: the National Coalition Party (Ncp) of Petteri Orpo conquers the podium with 20.7% followed by the result of the “True Finns”. The leader Riikka Purra celebrates the milestone at the helm of the far-right party which reaches the highest level in its political history in the country. The Social Democrats close with an unexpected third placedriven by Sanna Marinewho get 19.7%.

The outgoing premier has been Chief Minister since December 2019. At just 34 years old, this appointment made her the youngest head of government in the history of Finland. But now the tide has changed and Marin acknowledges defeat and accepts the advance of the conservatives. Orpo claimed victory: “Based on this result, the talks for the formation of a new government in Finland will be launched under the leadership of the National Coalition Party”.

