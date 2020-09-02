Elections Facebook and Twitter say St. Petersburg troll factory caught trying to influence US election – Russia hopes for Trump’s victory, China hopes for Biden

According to intelligence, several different countries are trying to influence the outcome of the U.S. election this year. According to researcher Mikael Wigell, the election campaign aims to create divisions and erode the reputation of democracy globally.

Russia would want to Donald Trumpin winning the presidential election. China and Iran hope Joe Biden profit. All three are working to erode public confidence in democracy in the United States and deepen the dichotomy of the country.

This could sum up the recent US intelligence summary on the objectives by which foreign powers seek to influence the struggle of Republican Trump and Democrat Biden in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election.

U.S. intelligence agencies are unanimous that the country’s election will be sought to influence foreign countries this year as well. Likewise, the majority of the people believed in the fresh in the survey.

Intelligence at least North Korea, Cuba and Saudi Arabia are also trying to interfere in the election of the president, members of congress, and state and local decision-makers. Just like the United States is running an election campaign for the Olympics.

Russian the election disturbance came to a halt on Tuesday when social media giants Facebook and Twitter announced that the “troll factory” in St. Petersburg, called the Internet Research Agengy, had recently created a new type of operation to mislead American voters.

Troll Factory set up a disguised Peace Data site that hired Americans to write content that was distributed on fake social media accounts, American media tell. The Peace Data website called media information an “ugly lie”.

Director of the Global Security Program at the Foreign Policy Institute Mikael Wigell not at all surprised by the news about the troll factory.

“This fits well with the formula for how these disinformation operations are conducted to create such cover operations. The thing is, not everyone believes this [tahallisesti harhaanjohtavaan] disinformation, but that some people believe. It’s already creating discord and polarization, ”Wigell says.

An office in St. Petersburg that promotes Russia’s goals and disseminates disinformation.­

The United States according to intelligence agencies, foreign authorities may also try to attack electoral infrastructure, such as voting machines, “to interfere in the voting process, steal sensitive information, or question the accuracy of an election result”.

Fear of cyber attacks in the election is obviously high. In early August, the U.S. State Department announced that it would pay up to $ 10 million in fees for information that leads to the identification of foreign entities planning attacks on computer networks.

Related to the 2016 Senate Intelligence Committee elections reports it has been noted that those employed by the Russian government had engaged in “extensive activity against the U.S. electoral infrastructure, at least in 2014-2017”.

However, the committee had not seen hard evidence that votes had been exchanged or voting machines manipulated.

HS interviewed last spring, a Finnish cyber security expert Harri Hurstia, which tests the security of electronic voting systems in several different U.S. states. According to Hurst, the systems are easily hacked, and he believes that in the United States, hand-filled paper ballots should be returned and the verification of the voting result should be made mandatory by law.

According to Hurst, in this year’s election, more than 20 states are still using the same device he managed to hack fifteen years ago. The use of the device is justified by the fact that it is one of the safest and leaves a paper mark that allows recalculations.

Mikael Wigellin the perception is that the United States has failed to correct many of its grievances since the 2016 election and therefore, under this year’s election, the country is “even more vulnerable” to foreign influence.

“The situation is more polarized and there is now more distrust of democracy. And the seated president is a person who doesn’t seem to care about the democratic system. ”

According to Wigell, foreign parties seek to influence Americans through three main means: disinformation, “obscure diplomacy,” and secret election funding.

“Twilight diplomacy” means, for example, influencing supporters or opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement, which advocates for black rights. According to Wigell, in an open society, it is very easy to infiltrate such organizations or movements.

According to Wigell, secret election funding can be channeled through foreign construction companies, for example. There are many loopholes in U.S. election funding: candidates can be supported with foreign money, for example, through “political action committees,” or PACs.

Supporters of Donald Trump excited about completing the vote count in New York in November 2016.­

In the American in media publicity, the biggest threats are connected to computer networks. During the 2016 election, probably the most significant hacking took place in the Democratic Party’s email system, which leaked information through Wikileaks, among others.

According to U.S. intelligence, the burglary was behind the hackers of the Russian military intelligence GRU, and twelve GRU employees have been prosecuted for the incidents.

GRU is also believed to have set up the DCLeaks data leak site, which attacked, for example, a Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton against the campaign. DCLeaks leaks were shared on Facebook by, for example, the “Pennsylvania father” Melvin Redick, who felt it was worthwhile for people to learn about Clinton’s “hidden truths”.

Redick was an invented person, but credible enough for his messages to be passed on. The misleading and Russian-machined messages shared by him and millions of others – of which there were about 80,000 – reached 126 million Facebook users in the U.S., the company said a year after the election.

Twitter, for its part, tracked at least 2,752 Twitter accounts created by the St. Petersburg troll factory the following year. About 131,000 tweets were sent from these accounts.

Companies say they have spent billions to eradicate abuses, but there are conflicting perceptions of the effectiveness of the actions.

Wigell and many other experts believe that Russia’s electoral disruption could have resolved a narrow election in Trump’s favor. However, it is almost impossible to prove this in a watertight way, as voting decisions are influenced by a huge number of issues and there was no known large-scale falsification of voting results.

Trump has called his own investigation into Russia a “witch-hunt” that did not affect the election result in any way.

Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, torn by violence.­

Trump, on the other hand, has claimed, without any evidence, that there were “3-5 million illegal votes” in the election, all of which would have gone to Clinton.

Specialist researcher Robert Muellerin investigations into Russia’s election influence, which ended last year, led to charges against a total of 34 people. Among them were Russians and people close to Trump.

Mueller found no evidence of Trump’s guilt, but neither of his innocence.

This in this year’s election, it would be important for the United States to restore people’s faith in elections and democracy. However, the situation looks bad for many reasons.

Last Friday, the director of the National Security Agency John Ratcliffe announced, his agency no longer offers oral testimony to Congress about foreign election observation.

He justified the decision on allegations that congressional members had deliberately leaked information to the media and “created a report that Russia is somehow a greater national security threat than China,” NBC channel says.

Texas Republican Ratcliffe was one of Trump’s most crooked defenders in the congressional proceedings of Mueller’s Russia investigation.

It happens on other fronts as well. According to Google’s cyber threat focus group, Chinese hackers have tried to infiltrate emails from Biden’s campaign workers, while Iranian hackers have tried the same for Trump’s campaign. These phishing attempts are not known to succeed, The Wired magazine says.

When in the 2016 election, the problem was Russia, now there are several confusers. China, which has previously remained in the background, has become exceptionally prominent in the game. Reasons for activation include, for example, the negative publicity brought about by the corona pandemic and Trump’s anti-China policy.

In a recent Brookings incubator in the review it is reported that China has begun to more aggressively harness the range of means available to Russians in an effort to influence U.S. sentiment and election results.

According to U.S. intelligence, for example, last spring the fake accounts set up by the Chinese divided the claim that Trump was quarantining the entire country because of the corona epidemic. The claim spread so widely that the U.S. National Security Agency had to shoot it down with its Twitter post.

While China and Russia are hoping for a different candidate to win the election, both countries feel they will benefit from the fact that the reputation of the democratic system on a global scale will be hit, Mikael Wigell says.

Will the people of the United States decide this year who will take the oath of office next January as president?

“Let’s hope so. It depends, of course, on how tight the election goes. If Biden or Trump gets a landslide victory, then that outside influence isn’t that important, ”Wigell says.