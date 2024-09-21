The cost of nine million pesos for the extraordinary elections that will be held in Ocampo and Belisario Domínguez on December 8 represents a quarter of the total budget of the Municipality of B. Domínguez, according to the Expenditure Budget approved for this year, which is 35.66 million pesos.

While for Ocampo that figure is around 15 percent of the 61.6 million pesos that will be spent in 2024. In this regard, the State Electoral Institute (IEE) indicated that they will review whether it is possible to generate savings by reusing electoral material from the June 2 elections.

The 9 million pesos are an estimate of the total expenditure for the three processes that will be carried out, since there are two for the Municipality and also the Mayor of Ocampo.

This amount exceeds the budgets of several areas in both municipalities, for example the 7.4 that Ocampo has for Security and is eight times the expenditure on electricity payments of the Municipal Presidency.

In the case of Belisario Domínguez, the 9 million is double what he has for public works and almost triple the total expenditure on supplies for daily operations.

For its part, the State Electoral Institute stated that they are in the process of establishing the final amounts: “We are just working on the budget for electoral material, since we have electoral process material and we are consulting with the INE to see if it can be reused, and we are also looking at the issue of the supposed campaign times for political parties.”

City councils are asked to appoint interim staff

Last Thursday, by agreement of the Legislative Plenary, the State Congress urged the municipalities of Ocampo and Belisario Domínguez to appoint from among their members the person who will perform the functions in the Office of the Commissioner until they vote for the person in charge of the same and the Extraordinary Electoral Process concludes.

“The 68th Legislature of the Congress of Chihuahua, in ordinary session, issued the Call for Extraordinary Elections, for the City Council and the Municipality of Ocampo, as well as the Municipality of Dr. Belisario Domínguez, to conclude the constitutional period 2024-2027,” he noted.

The ruling was presented by the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), through the voice of deputy Arturo Medina Aguirre, coordinator of the PRI, who explained that, as a result of serious irregularities that arose during the electoral day of June 2, 2024, various lawsuits were filed in electoral matters by the interested political parties, particularly in relation to the election of members of the City Council and the Syndicate.

“Once the election was declared null and void and the Congress of Chihuahua was notified, this Sovereignty complies with the formalities and procedures established for the call, as well as in compliance with the resolution issued by the jurisdictional authorities in electoral matters,” said the legislator.