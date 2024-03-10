Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2024 – 17:37

The electoral process for Portugal's legislative elections to choose 230 deputies to the Assembly of the Republic ended this Sunday (10). Television projections indicate that abstention should be between 32% and 46.5% of the 10.8 million voters eligible to vote.

Voting closed at 7pm (local time) in mainland Portugal and Madeira, closing an hour later in the Azores, due to the time difference.

According to data released by the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI), by 4pm (local time), 51.96% of voters had voted, a higher percentage than in the last legislative elections, held on January 30, 2022, when the average turnout for polls at the same time was estimated at 45.66%.

In total, 230 deputies will be elected, in 22 constituencies – 18 of which are in mainland Portugal and the rest in the Azores, Madeira, Europe and outside Europe.

The election, which takes place two years ahead of schedule, was triggered by the resignation of socialist Prime Minister António Costa amid a corruption investigation four months ago. The election pits the two parties that have alternated in power since the end of a fascist dictatorship five decades ago, the Socialist Party (PS) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

*With information from Lusa and Reuters agencies