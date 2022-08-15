The Formula 1 world champion of 1972 and 1974 Emerson Fittipaldi will be among the candidates of Brothers of Italy for the South American constituency for the Senate in the next September 25 elections. This was confirmed by the former Brazilian driver himself a The newspaper: “I am very happy to be a candidate for the Italian Senate in the elections on September 25th. I have already put pen to paper several proposals and they all aim to promote actions related to Brazilians who have strong ties with Italian lands, culture and sport. I hope to have the support of the voters of Brazil and Latin America, but also of those who live in Italy, and of the Italians who have always been my supporters.“. The decision came last week, after a phone call between ‘Emmo’ and the leader of the party belonging to the center-right coalition, Giorgia Meloni. According to reports from the Milanese newspaper, in choosing him Fittipaldi received “The unconditional support of the president of Brazil, Bolsonaro“And has already drawn up the priorities of his political activity, that is to defend the right of blood of Italian citizenship, the immediate admissibility of native athletes in all sports championships, the introduction of automatic recognition of South American diplomas in Italy, agreements for the reciprocity of category orders, and finally the creation of an Italian International University.

If he were elected, Fittipaldi would be the first former Formula 1 driver to sit in the Italian Parliament, emulating the political experience had for example by Sakon Yamamoto in Japan (elected to the Chamber) or Carlos Reutemann in Argentina (he was Governor of the province of Santa Fè). 76 years old next December, Fittipaldi competed in 149 GPs in the top category, triumphing on 14 occasions and seizing the ’72 and ’74 world crowns with Lotus and McLaren respectively and then won a Cart championship and twice the Indianapolis 500. . His link with Italy is given by the origins of his immigrant grandparents, born in Trecchina, in the province of Potenza, in Basilicata.