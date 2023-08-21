The ballot for the presidential elections in Ecuador scheduled for October 15th will be between Luisa González, close to the leftist former president Rafael Correa, and a millennial entrepreneur, Daniel Noboa. With the majority of votes counted, González – of the Revolución Ciudadana movement, the only female presidential candidate – won about 33% of the preferences in yesterday’s elections, not enough to win in the first round of a consultation marred by the murder of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Second, after González, is 35-year-old Daniel Noboa – a former parliamentarian and son of a well-known businessman, the banana tycoon Álvaro Noboa – who, according to results that are not yet final, obtained 24% of the votes. Third place for the journalist Christian Zurita, chosen to replace Villavicencio, assassinated last August 9 during a rally in Quito.

In a country still in shock, Noboa of Acción Democrática Liberal (Adn) won over the undecided voters with a debate last week, a few days after the killing of Villavicencio. “There is no specific promise – analyst Caroline Avila, an expert in political communication, commented to the Washington Post – he is not the candidate for security. But he is the candidate who offers a young type of politics, not marked by conflict “.

In fear of violence, about 100,000 agents of the security forces were deployed in the country for the vote. The authorities have not reported any major incidents at the polling stations.

However, there have been cyber attacks in seven countries on the electronic voting system for residents abroad (there are more than 400,000 voters abroad). India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia and China have been affected, denounced Diana Atmaint, head of the National Electoral Council. The attacks, she said, did not affect votes cast but prevented thousands of voters from registering and logging into the system all morning. According to intelligence reports obtained by the Washington Post, credentials for accessing the electoral system have been sold on the dark web. According to intelligence officials, hackers have uploaded a tool to allow anyone to attack the system.

In May, President Guillermo Lasso, who chose not to run for a second term, dissolved Parliament early to avoid impeachment. The voters voted for a new president and for the renewal of the Parliament. But they will all remain in office for only a year and a half, until the end of the dissolved legislature. Then we will return to voting in 2025.