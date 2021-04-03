On April 11, the second presidential round will be held in Ecuador where a new president, vice president, and members of the National Assembly and the Andean Parliament will be voted on. Andrés Arauz and Guillermo Lasso are running for one of the two to become the country’s new president.

How do I change my polling place?

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has authorized in its Web page an option for change the precinct assigned to vote. The change of polling place requires the following documents: citizenship card, passport or consular identity document, as appropriate; photograph of the person (carrying his identity card); and a 2020 basic service sheet for electricity, water or telephone.

also can Go in person to change your voting center in the provincial electoral delegations in your canton. Ecuadorians residing outside of Ecuador may carry out the process at the consulate of the country in which they live or on the website of the National Electoral Council.

The penalty for those who do not attend the receiving boards on April 11 will be fined 10% of the Single Basic Salary, which is equivalent to USD 40. It is also considered a serious penalty if you decide to leave the table before the electoral close.