Letta’s crossroads: accepting a sure defeat or mending the rift with Conte

The lopsided march of this center-left towards elections of 25 September it is richer in twists and turns than a soap opera, without being as thrilling. There is a strong temptation not to comment on it until lists and alliances have been filed, in the awareness of being exposed to the storm of continuous improvisation, such as the one that brought Calenda to tear the deal that Read he had tried to weave with a patience worthy of Job.

However, even in this storm of nonsense, the fil rouge was not impossible to identify and in fact we had anticipated it just yesterday, foreseeing that it would not be easy to manage the relationship between the Pd and a truly sui generis ally like Action, that if you invite him to dinner he puts on your slippers and your bedroom jacket and even pretends to choose menus or diners. With yet another header of a yo-yo-style political trajectory, Calenda throws the ball back into the field of Read, who – all the more reason – must choose which road to take in front of the crossroads that are outlined in front of him.

Without the foreign body represented by Calenda, the progressive team is now linked by a more identity-based logic based on the values ​​of the left, with a splash of environmentalism. The feeling with Fratoianni And Bonelli it is natural, while Di Maio we consider it for the moment a kind of nativegiven that he is still at the beginning of his neo-Christian novitiate at the school of Tobaccos (as long as they don’t fight too, but that’s another story). The chances of making up the disadvantage towards the center-right, however, are decidedly low.

The idea of ​​a Democratic Party that agrees to go to the opposition to rebuild the foundations of the progressive camp is largely in things, we have already examined it, but Calenda’s tear forces Letta to relaunch. It was the secretary Dem himself who explained the enormous (for some, excessive) concessions to the capricious leader of Action with the fact that, without his support, “The game wouldn’t even have started”.

Here, in order not to contradict himself and admit defeat more than a month and a half in advance, Letta must change the cards on the table, with a “reinforcement” of the last hour. The options on the field are not very many. One would be Renzi, digesting the bitter morsel of personal relationships between the two, but by now Italia Viva seems willing to go its own way. Which, if anything, could intersect with that of the same Calenda.

The other is With you, reviewing the diktat towards the Five Star Movement both for all the reasons we have already explained in the aforementioned article yesterday, and because the lack of Action makes it a necessary step. Unless you want to raise the white flag right now, with center-left voters watching this spectacle in amazement.

