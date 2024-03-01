For now, General Roberto Vannacci is saying neither yes nor no to his direct involvement in politics, but the temptation is there. “People want to know 'if I'm going to run for office' but I like to be the master of my own destiny, and so it's a decision that affects my life, my family, my future and that I'll make myself. Once I have it once I have it, I will communicate it to everyone else”, he says on the sidelines of a talk in Milan, replying to those who asked him about his possible candidacy in the next European elections.

“It's a matter of choosing between many parties, there are many requests – he underlines – but it is also a question of choosing whether to run or not. Right now I have to choose whether to participate or not”. As for the timing for dissolving the reservations, “I haven't made a plan in this regard – assures Vannacci -. The day I have finished evaluating all the factors without problems I will say it.”

“The investigations? I'm calm”

As for the judicial investigations concerning him, he holds back: “They are journalistic news, I'm waiting for the papers, service matters that I don't talk about. I'm calm and I've never said I was persecuted. I've never thought about conspiracies, what happened is in front of everyone's eyes. I am very calm – he reiterates – I continue on my path and continue to live my life”. As for the accusation of incitement to racial hatred for his book 'The world upside down', “it is unfounded – states Vannacci – “inciting hatred means something… in my book there is not a sentence that can be compared” to incitement to racial hatred.