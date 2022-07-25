For the League, most of it in the North, FdI takes the lion’s share in the Center, Forza Italia prevails in the South

Waiting for the summit among the leaders on the agenda on Wednesday to fix the electoral rules, in the center-right there are two issues: the premier in case of victory and that of the criteria with which the single-member constituencies will be defined. On the front Palazzo Chigi Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini (as explained yesterday by the secretary of the Lega ad Affaritaliani.it) go straight, the rule remains in force that the party of the coalition that gets the most votes expresses the prime minister.

It is obvious that the challenge is all between Meloni and Salvini with the leader of the Brothers of Italy, polls in hand, currently the favorite. Forza Italia, with Silvio Berlusconi projected towards the presidency of the Senate, could

deploy Antonio Tajani, Vice-President of the EPP who has the support of the first European party. In the end, however, the strength of the numbers makes it difficult for the Azzurri to oppose the historic rule and the solution could be that of Tajani, Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, whoever goes to be Prime Minister, obviously always in case of victory in the polls. A way to “check” Meloni or Salvini closely.

The front is interesting single-member colleges. FdI would like to use only the polls, the latest available, and in this way would have 50% of the applications. Berlusconi a Solomonic opposes a third, a third, a third. In the end, according to what appears to Affaritaliani.itthe solution should be that of a weighted average of the most recent surveysthe results of the 2018 and 2019 European policies.

By making a quick calculation, which in any case will be better defined in detail, the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia should be entitled to 35% of the single-member constituencies between the Chamber and the Senate and the remaining 30% would go to Forza Italia. The minor parties of the coalition, such as the UDC, We with Italy by Maurizio Lupi and Rinascimento by Vittorio Sgarbi, are also included in the quota of the Azzurri. “An acceptable square, a very probable compromise“, explain qualified sources of the Carroccio. But the geography in the Center-right will not be the same for everyone.

The League will ask for at least 60, perhaps even 70%, of the colleges in the North (up to Emilia Romagna), having many outgoing precisely in the ex-Po lands. FdI will focus mainly on the Center and therefore Lazio, Marche, Tuscany, Umbria and Abruzzo. In the South, most of the candidates on the single-member lists should instead be from Forza Italia. Berlusconi’s party, together with the UDC, gets the best results in regions such as Campania, Puglia, Calabria and Sicily and, as is well known, has many outgoing elected officials from the South.

