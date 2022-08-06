Political elections 2022, Center-right towards victory

Fifty days round round give her political elections of 25 September between the two sides on the field who is worse off is the center left with the secretary of Pd Read forced to announce the possibility of falling back on plan B, that is “to vote alone”.

Problems of political line between the Democratic Party and the allies? Above all, power disputes, lists, posts to be secured. Thus the “Wide field” stay in the dreams of Read, who risks being left with a handful of flies in his hand, with his Pd isolated, out of the game. Even assuming that in the “Brancaleone army” from center leftin order to remain in the field, the current rift can be reconstituted, what government credibility would this spurious alliance then have?

Therefore, in the absence of a clear and ready change of direction (never say never!), It does not take long to understand how the game will end at the polls on 25 September. There will be, if anything, a transfer of votes within the alignments without modifying, however, the substance, that is, the final result. In the center rightthe vote could sanction with the fanfare (hopefully without a Roman salute) the new conductor, the Melonsready – she says – for the seat of Palazzo Chigirevolution within revolution.

In the center left of the accordicchifrom Readeveryone will look for space in the dust of a ramshackle and useless opposition, reproaching himself with responsibility and guilt, unable to go beyond the alarmism consumed on the sovereignty of old coinage and on neo-fascism used as sword of Damocles, a broken record. Thus, the center-right “three voices” out of tune (Melons, Salvini, Berlusconi) has and will have an easy life because on the other side there is a jumble of mostly unknown acronyms, of invented and already rejected garments and capes: indeed there are follies, especially in terms of nominations and programs.

Imagine if, in the event of a miracle of a victory at the polls of this center leftthese same empty parties would then be able to support in the Parliament and in the country “their” executive. Here we are. So many voters, especially to punish the bad behavior of this center leftnext September 25 will not go to vote, handing over the government of the country to center right. This will be the result of the ever wider and deeper gap between Italians and politics, between Italians and the center-left, between Italians and the lost left.

The votetherefore, it will sound condemning the center left which will be called by the reality of the facts to a new regeneration. L’abstention announced by the polls around or even above 40% is the thermometer of the relationship of Italians with these parties and with this policy, a wake-up call for democracy. A favorable, if not ideal, situation to numb the waters of this election campaign in the heat of August and, why not, “blow the bank”.

What do we mean? That national and international pollution risks lurk on the electoral campaign and on the vote lobby, lodges, consortiums of power (from the media to multinationals to the fringes of the judiciary) always ready to bring puppeteers and pipers of every color and district to the field to put pressure and intervene in an anomalous way. A game already seen that risks repeating itself. Worse.

Subscribe to the newsletter

