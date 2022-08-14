Elections, Brunetta: “I’m not applying, no regrets”

“I am simply not applying. I have given so much to politics and I have received so much. No regrets and no regrets. If anything, a little pain.” Thus the Minister for Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “It was a month of strong emotions and difficult decisions – he adds -. I saw Forza Italia, which was my home for almost thirty years, contribute to Draghi’s fall. The most credible, authoritative and serious government that could get us out of a tragic situation that saw pandemic, war, inflation and a threatening spread add up. An incredible and incomprehensible act “.

Do you believe the version of a Berlusconi seduced by the promise of being elected president of the Senate? ‘ “I do not know. I wonder – says Brunetta – how they could have deprived our country of the most authoritative leadership it has ever had, in a dramatic moment and without consulting any of us three ministers. A choice that made Forza Italia unrecognizable in my eyes, making my stay impossible. With a few more months of work we would have had exceptional results, acquired the 23 billion of the December NRP and secured the June 2023 tranche “.

And on the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni states that “she is the only one who has a coherent position. She has made a tough but also serious opposition and is a candidate to govern. I have no prejudices towards her, but moving from Draghi’s credibility to another government, which will have to prove that it is reliable, is in itself a problem for the country. “‘What if Meloni wins and calls you to the government?’ “We’re not in a movie! But when we were neighbors, during the Berlusconi government of 2008, we often talked. I have good memories of our interviews, she asked me for advice that I was very happy to give as a professor. I would give them to you today too, in the republican spirit “, she adds.

