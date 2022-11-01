Outgoing president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro authorized the transition with president-elect Ignacio Lula da Silva. His chief of staff Ciro Nogueira said so, saying he was authorized by Bolsonaro to initiate the transition.

“I will continue to follow the Constitution,” Bolsonaro said in his first public speech since the electoral defeat, saying that “the dream continues more alive than ever”. ” Thank you for those who voted for me, ” added Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who won the presidential elections in the ballot, without mentioning. Bolsonaro therefore did not explicitly acknowledge the electoral defeat, but “authorized” the start of the “transition” of powers.

Brazil’s Supreme Court today ordered police to remove roadblocks created by Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters to protest his electoral defeat. Federal police reported 271 blockages on highways in 23 of the 26 Brazilian states. In addition, another 192 roadblocks have been removed, police said. It was mainly truck drivers who carried out these blocks, who benefited from Bolsonaro’s policy to reduce the price of diesel. Some truckers shared on social media appeals for a military coup against Lula, who won the ballot.