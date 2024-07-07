Elections, Bardella: “France thrown into the arms of the extreme Left”

“I thank the voters for the patriotic wave”. This was declared by the president of the Rassemblement National (Rn), Jordan Bardellacommenting on the results of the second round of the legislative elections, which saw the RN in third place. “An alliance of dishonor throws France into the arms of the far left of Jean-Luc Melenchon. The Rassemblement National has today achieved the largest percentage in its entire history”. “The Rassemblement National, he continued, embodies more than ever the only alternative and will stand by the French people. We do not want power for its own sake, but to give it back to the French”.