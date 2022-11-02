In their interview with Sky News Arabia, Libyan political analysts expressed their optimism about the meetings that took place between the General Secretariat of the Arab League and the UN mission on the sidelines of the summit regarding the Libyan file, and the focus of discussions on the election files and the expulsion of mercenaries from the country.

At the opening of the summit, on Wednesday evening, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, president of the current session, and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, president of the previous session, stressed the need for the Libya-Libya solution to be through a national dialogue and reconciliation that leads to a roadmap that leads the country to presidential and parliamentary elections.

In his speech to Arab leaders, the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad Al-Manfi, said that the Libyan people are still seeking a way to rebuild their state again.

In his speech he stated:

• Calling for the adoption of a unified Arab position towards the situation in Libya.

• The departure of all mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces.

• Stopping negative, unconstructive interventions, supporting the democratic process and the peaceful transfer of power.

• Comprehensive national reconciliation in preparation for a peaceful transition of legislative and executive authority.

• Work in a balanced and unbiased national track to ensure the achievement of transitional justice.

• Building confidence measures among Libyans.

• Stopping the transitional stages because they do not reflect the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Meeting of the Secretary-General of the League and the UN envoy

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, received the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Abdallah Batili, at Aboul Gheit’s residence in the Algerian capital.

According to the official spokesman for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdie, during the interview, Aboul Gheit renewed the welcome for the UN envoy and the Arab League’s support for his mission.

The two sides agreed on the measures that should be taken to resolve the Libyan crisis:

• Laying down a constitutional basis on which elections will be held.

• The importance of taking the necessary executive steps to achieve this entitlement.

• Demanding the exit of mercenaries, foreign fighters and all foreign forces from Libyan territory.

• Continue close coordination between the Arab League and the UN to find a path to a solution in Libya.

The establishment of a constitutional rule is one of the most crises that hindered the holding of the elections on their previous date, December 2021; As a result of differences between the Libyan parties, especially the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State, regarding the election law and the conditions for candidacy.

Final statement

According to informed sources who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the Arab League is in the process of issuing recommendations in the final statement regarding the Libyan crisis.

The source said that discussions at the summit will focus on a return to the electoral track, the danger of militias, and the impact of their presence on neighboring countries Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia, with the need to put an end to preventing foreign powers from interfering in Libya’s affairs.

The demands of the Libyans from the top

And what the Libyans aspire to from the Arab summit, says the Libyan political analyst Sultan Al-Baroni, that it must chart the way for Libyan elections, and a national dialogue that leads to a map that charts the way for this achievement.

In his estimation, the work of the Arab League unilaterally and the Security Council on Libya unilaterally will distract efforts, prevent consensus and give an opportunity for the parties who want to harm the elections to achieve their purpose.

Accordingly, the meetings of the Arab League and the Security Council through the UN mission will be very useful in this period of political stagnation in Libya that may lead to greater crises.

Regarding the recommendations expected at the conclusion of the summit, Al-Baroni hopes that they will focus on holding the elections.

Libyan political analyst Ibrahim Al-Fitouri expects that holding the Arab summit in one of the countries neighboring Libya; That is, Algeria, may bear positive things; Considering that the neighboring countries, which have been affected by the confusion of the situation in Libya, are the countries most eager to solve the Libyan crisis, and the consensus between them will be in the interest of Libya.

Al-Fitouri hopes that the Arab Summit’s interest in the Libyan crisis will not depend on decisions and recommendations, but will be translated into actions that enjoy international support and the support of the Security Council, and whose sole objective will be to remove mercenaries, organize elections and disband militias.