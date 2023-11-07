This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS América newsletter in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so. in this link.

The presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza (LLA), Javier Milei, who will compete for the presidency of Argentina on November 19, says that the gender gap does not exist. He 36th Plurinational Meeting of Women, Lesbians, Transvestites, Trans, Bisexuals and Intersexuals, which was held last month in Bariloche, reproaches the feminization of poverty in its opening document. Milei represents a threat to democracy, not only for Argentina, but also to infect Latin America with neo-dictatorships, with TikTok and at the polls. The Meeting, for its part, is a much more literal expression of democracy, without representation of some on behalf of many, with horizontality of voices that are heard equally and multiplied participation.

Milei calls for gun deregulation. The Meeting condemns the attempted femicide against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Milei votes against the National Law of Comprehensive Response to HIV, Viral Hepatitis, other Sexually Transmitted Infections and Tuberculosis because “it enlarges the State.” The Meeting asks that access to retroviral medications be guaranteed. Milei maintains that “whoever wants to burst using drugs or commit suicide can do so without assistance from the State.” The Meeting calls for the creation of community centers to address addiction and mental health problems.

Image of the 36th Plurinational Meeting of Women, Lesbians, Transvestites, Trans, Bisexuals, Intersexuals and Non-Binaries in Bariloche in October 2023.

Milei says that he is going to call a plebiscite to repeal the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Law. The Meeting celebrates the approval of legal, safe and free abortion and demands that training be carried out for health personnel in humanized childbirth to avoid obstetric violence.

Democracy is not only political, it is also a sample of bodies present to choose not to be mothers, to choose how to be mothers, to respect individual and collective decisions. Hatred of women is not because of what they choose, but because of why they can choose. That’s why, when they vote, women—massively—do not elect those who hate them.

The Plurinational Women’s Meeting was born 36 years ago in the City of Buenos Aires and became a unique event, the pogo (the way to call that massive jump that occurs in a recital of rock) largest in the world, an annual event that is reached as a feminist mecca (with raffle sales, fundraising and shared picnic rituals) with a destination that changes and is chosen by applause or the democracy of listening to who claps stronger.

This 2023, the headquarters was Bariloche (Furilofche in the original Mapuzungun language), a ski center chosen by European tourism, in which Mapuche women denounce the usurpation of their ancestral lands, pollution, repression, imprisonment and persecution.

The Meeting was held on October 14, 15 and 16 after the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (PASO) in which the formula of Javier Milei and Victoria Villarruel was the one that obtained the most votes. The results generated the thermal sensation that Argentina had lost its democratic resources and that feminism was guilty of angering young men eager to once again have a power challenged and captured by a candidate who looks like an angry lion.

The Meeting is a democratic milestone that the majority of the press ignores and men ignore or despise. It is said that no one comes back from an Encounter the same way. It’s true. But the Meeting also allows us to glimpse, as in a kaleidoscope, what country is coming. There is even something witchy in that collective prediction of so many forces conspired together in the party and the debate, the march and the contrast with an anesthetized society. This year, in front of Lake Nahuel Huapi, at dawn, seeds were thrown and cell phones were turned off, in a Mapuche ritual. Show less and sow more. Trust and ask. Learn and wake up. More signals than having a signal.

In 2015, at the Meeting in Mar del Plata, an unusual repression was unleashed on the Cathedral, with a group of neo-Nazis vicious against the protesters. That year, the elections marked a turn to the right and the return of repression to social protest. In 2023, the Meeting seemed like it was going to be just a souvenir pocket or a flash of a dull movement. What could have happened did not happen. It happened much longer than expected. The almost 100,000 women and diversities piled up under the mountains, still dressed in snowflakes given by winter, welcomed by cherry blossom trees, in a spring with wind and sun, became an omen of hope.

Against all odds, far from the capital and far from almost everything, to the south of the south, thousands of women arrived, from all over the country, who got off the buses, who camped in schools and spent hours talking about sexual education or strategies. against fascism. The march was up stairs, with the effort of improvised climbers, unaccustomed to challenging steps to echo a voice that was also gaining prominence.

The country that seemed on the verge of denying itself and enthroning a denier of State terrorism, a denier of sexist violence, a denier of the gender gap, a denier of femicide, continued shouting on TikTok in a toolbox that the right globalized knew how to use, expand and consolidate in Poland, Hungary, Spain or other Latin American countries.

In the elections of October 22, however, that right lost and La Libertad Avanza came second with 29.98% of the votes. Although it arrived at runoff, which will be held on November 19, with an uncertain ending. The phenomena are extreme but they never consolidate without return, nor do they extinguish without ashes.

The difference in the female vote was one of the most important in the history of the country. Milei’s opponent, Sergio Massa, achieved 36.7 points, with a marked gender difference: the support of 45% of the female registry and the consolidation of a global phenomenon where in Spain, Poland, Argentina and Brazil women are a barrier against neofascism.

That is already a lot in a world that does not seem to measure the risk of crashing into the wall of its own destruction. Elections leave no choice but to choose between the possible options. However, the Encounter goes beyond what is possible and resonates through the earth, the air, the oxygen, the water. Breathe, swim, sow. It is not just being saved, but healing. Democracy is overcome when it is democracy.

