The start of campaigns for the Presidency of Mexico The 2024 electoral contest began yesterday afternoon with a full house for Claudia Sheinbaum, who gathered more than 350 thousand people on the esplanade of the Zócalo of CDMX.

Due to the success of the event, Xochitl Galvezcandidate for the Presidency of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, has srequested from the INE an audit of the starting event of his Morena opponent in the capital's Zócalo.

The woman from Hidalgo maintained that hundreds of Trucks from other states had to attend the event because Claudia Sheinbaum, her opponent, does not have the courage to face violence in those places.

Campaign proposals

The PAN, PRI and PRD candidate highlighted her proposal to build a high security prison to prevent the escape of dangerous criminals, taking as an example the escape of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

During his presentation in Guadalajara, Xóchitl Gálvez also emphasized his goal of achieving a Mexico without fearpromising that criminals will be those who fear the law, not citizens.

The candidate for President of Mexico announced a focus on “tough hand” towards criminals, eliminating “hugs” and applying the law. For this reason, he proposed the demilitarization of the country, transferring security to the National Guard and doubling its strength from 150 thousand to 300 thousand elements.

In his speech, Gálvez also committed to improve the working conditions of municipal and state police officers, offering salaries greater than 20 thousand pesos per month, legal benefits and life insurance. In addition, he promised to return resources allocated for security to state governments.

Gálvez's campaign promises include return of popular insurance, children's stays, full-time schools and support to care for sick older adults. Likewise, it plans to allocate resources to the countryside, science, scholarships and the construction of more universities.

Xóchitl Gálvez concluded the meeting with a firm statement about his government's financial responsibility, promising that he will not “throw money away,” and assured that his administration will be free of corruption.