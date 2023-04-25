United States.- President Joe Biden formally announced that he seeks the re-election. But it’s also still Presidentwith about 20 months left in his term, regardless of whether he wins a second on the day of the 2024 elections.

With the release of the video of Campaign Tuesday, Biden is fulfilling months of saying that he intended to seek the re-election.

The top Democrats have remained solidly united behind the presidentdespite his low approval ratings and many Americans saying they’d rather not see Biden, 80 years old, try for four more years in the White House.

But all that meant Biden he faced relatively little pressure to make his 2024 bid official. Here’s a look at why he announced it now, and how things will and won’t change for him in the future:

Because right now?

A formal announcement of re-election means that President now you can raise money directly for your Campaign. It’s a departure from his speeches at donor events that benefit the Democratic National Committee or other outside political groups that he has given since he entered the White House.

Biden will spend the funds Campaign in salaries and logistics creating a staff by 2024 and hosting events outside of his official presidential business.

Plans to dine in Washington on Friday with top donors democrats and DNC leaders, paying particular attention to those who write large checks to ensure their re-election campaign stay well financed.

Some donors and party organizers began to complain about the lack of movement at the front of the re-election, and the announcement, followed by the meeting on Friday, will allow the president to reassure them.

Another reason why Biden waited until April was what allowed him to avoid publicly divulging how much his re-election campaign raised in the first quarter of the year.

That’s when donors typically decrease their contributions, and some top Democratic donors wanted a break after a busy election season during the midterm elections last fall and before next year’s presidential race gets underway.

President Barack Obama waited to announce his candidacy for re-election from 2012 to the beginning of April of the previous year. Tuesday also marks the fourth anniversary of Biden’s announcement from his 2020 presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump first ran for re-election on January 20, 2017, his inauguration day, and held his first campaign rally in February 2017.

But his second campaign in the White House it didn’t formally begin until June 2019 with an Orlando, Florida, rally that fell roughly four years after it first entered the 2016 presidential race.

Receive more international news directly on your WhatsApp