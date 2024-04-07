Before the big day, the National Electoral Institute has revealed more details about the first presidential debate 2024which will take place this April 7, at 8:00 p.m.

At a press conference, electoral advisors have revealed preliminary details about the cost of the first presidential debate between Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

Based on the information provided, it is estimated that the first presidential debate 2024 will have an approximate cost of 10 million pesosalthough the expenses of subsequent debates have yet to be determined.

“Regarding the cost of this debate and the three debates, they gave us an estimate in the Temporary Commission of Debates, of the National Coordination of Social Communication, and it is an estimate of the first debate, the subsequent ones are still missing, it would be 10 million pesos” , indicated counselor Dania Ravel.

Moderators decline payment for their work

Although the breakdown of expenses has not been made known, the presiding directors did make it known that the moderators of the first presidential debate 2024, declined their pageither.

Carla Humphrey, Dania Ravel, Claudia Zavala, Martín Faz and Uuc-kib Espadas, counselors present, reported that both Denise Maerker, like Manuel López San Martín, have declined the payment of 150 thousand pesos for his participation in the debate.

The information was provided while the set that was set up in the horseshoe, in the facilities of the General Council of the INE, where the first presidential debate 2024 will take place, was announced.

Tomorrow night, Claudia Sheinbaum, Jorge Álvarez Máynez and Xóchitl Gálvez will discuss relevant issues for society, answering the 108 questions that citizens sent and that the INE determined appropriate for the first meeting.