From March 15 to March 17, 2024, the presidential elections of the Russian Federation will be held. Every citizen of Russia who has reached the age of 18 by voting day and is included in the voter lists can cast a vote for a candidate. Read more about voting using temporary registration, as well as inclusion in the voter list, in the Izvestia article.

Can people with temporary registration vote?

Now in Russia there are two types of registration – permanent and temporary. At the same time, the second is additional, it does not cancel the first and may be needed when attaching to a clinic at the place of actual residence, enrolling children in school and for other purposes. Temporary registration is required if a person plans to stay in another region for more than 90 days, for example for work or study.

There is no need to register temporarily if the move was made within the boundaries of a region or city. The same rule applies to moving within Moscow and the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, as well as Sevastopol and Crimea.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 provide for many voting options: at polling stations at the place of residence, remotely online (for residents of 29 regions), ahead of schedule, and even (for those arriving in Moscow) through a terminal in electronic format. However, all of these types of voting will still require a valid registration. If a person does not have permanent registration, it is necessary to participate in the elections with temporary registration, and it must be obtained at least three months before voting day, that is, no later than December 16.

Elections 2024: how to vote for military personnel and residents of new regions

Elections 2024: where should a person with temporary registration vote?

You can cast your vote for the president at any polling station in any region, without reference to your place of registration. To do this, you must submit an application in advance to Gosuslugi or to the MFC for inclusion in the voter list at your location. A voting participant who submits such an application is excluded from the list of voters at his place of residence. Submission of an application to change a polling station under the Mobile Voter program will begin on January 29 and will continue until March 11.

Muscovites who want to personally visit polling stations not at their place of permanent residence, but within the city, can submit an application through any MFC, territorial election commission, as well as using the State Services website. From March 6 to 11, it will also be possible to do this through the precinct election commission.

Visitors to Moscow will be able to vote electronically in the Russian presidential elections

Elections 2024: electronic and remote voting

Also on January 29, registration for participation in remote electronic voting (DEG) began. If on election days a person will be far from the polling station to which he is assigned, and will not be able to visit it, then he can vote online from a phone, computer or tablet. The DEG website recommends using personal devices that only you have access to when voting. You can use any browser, but you should first go through verification, which is done with one click on the website vybory.gov.ru. There you can also find answers to other questions that interest you.

It is also worth noting that the use of DEG in the 2024 presidential elections will be available in 29 regions. In 28 of them, voting will be carried out on the website vybory.gov.ru, Muscovites will be able to use the website mos.ru, and they do not need to submit an application to participate in online voting.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Anna Selina

In addition to Moscow, the opportunity to leave your vote online will be available in the Kursk, Novosibirsk, Vladimir regions, Altai and Perm territories, as well as in Sevastopol. Residents of St. Petersburg will not be able to vote online in the presidential elections in 2024. The full list can be found on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).