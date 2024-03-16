Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 20:17

Federal deputy Luiza Erundina (PSOL) said she considers the reinstatement of Marta Suplicy to the PT to be a mistake, but indicated that she will support her candidacy for vice-mayor of São Paulo on the ticket with federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL).

“I think the PT's decision to bring (Mart) back to the party to make her a candidate for vice-president was a mistake, but that has already been done. We have a ticket and we are campaigning for this ticket”, Erundina told journalists, during Boulos’ pre-campaign event in São Paulo this Saturday, the 16th.

She had already criticized Marta in the past. In 2016, during the race for Mayor of São Paulo, Erundina said that her then opponent supported an illegitimate and sexist government, having voted in favor of Dilma Rousseff's impeachment. That year, Marta was running for the MDB, a party she joined after three decades in the PT. Both were defeated in the election by João Doria (then in the PSDB).