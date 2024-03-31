During Sunday, March 31, it was reported that the candidate for deputy in the state of Guanajuato, Alda Pacheco Juárez suffered an attack from which she emerged unharmed. Therefore, attacks on candidates in the 2024 elections continue to rise.

According to the first reports, the incident took place while the woman was traveling in a van through the Cortazar – Jaral del Progreso highway, where armed individuals fired shots into the air.

Subsequently, the candidate for the Citizen Movement party indicated that the responsible could be members of a criminal group. But so far, the criminal group behind the attack against her has not been identified.

Attack against the Candidate: No injuries reported

Despite the attack, both Alda Pacheco and her team were not injured. In a statement issued by Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), the political party regretted what happened and noted that Laura Gallardo, coordinator of the Moroleón Municipal Operational Commission, was also traveling in the vehicle. Fortunately, none of the women were injured.

Rodrigo González, MC leader in Guanajuato, confirmed the events and highlighted that those responsible for the attack were traveling in a RAM-type truck and were carrying long weapons. Although the companions are fine, they were reported as part of González's statements.

In the statement, the political party also expressed its discontent regarding the security provided to its candidates and demanded an electoral process where they can carry out their activities without fear of putting their integrity or that of their companions and citizens in general at risk.

Who is Alda Pacheco Juárez?

Alda Pacheco Juárez is a candidate for Federal Representative for District 10, representing Citizen Movement. She is recognized as a textile businesswoman, social fighter and political activist.

On her social media profiles, Alda Pacheco shares her political activity, showing her interaction with the community and her campaign activities in various parts of Guanajuato.