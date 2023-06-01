The cooling-off period, during which citizens can consider the different political proposals and exercise their right to vote without restrictionswill begin this Thursday, June 1, as reported by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

This Wednesday, May 31, the electoral campaigns of the Local Electoral Processes 2022-2023 in the states of Coahuila and Mexico conclude and, as established by the electoral law, from the first minute of this Thursday, June 1, acts tending to the promotion of political parties and candidacies must be suspendedwho must await the verdict of the polls.

During these three days, and within the framework of Electoral Day next Sunday, June 4, the partisan forces and the political contenders, they must refrain from holding rallies, posting new propaganda, uploading materials to social networks or asking the electorate for suffrage.

It should be noted that during this period of reflection it is prohibited:

Organize public campaign events.

Publish the results of surveys or opinion polls (it is only allowed after the official closing of the polls, on Sunday, June 4).

Make electoral propaganda or proselytism.

Spread government propaganda.

This period of three days is an opportunity for the voters to analyze what they have read, heard and seen about the offers of the different political parties, as well as their candidacies in the Electoral campaigns and determine the meaning of your vote.

The National Electoral Institute calls on the citizens of both entities to inform themselves and participate in the Electoral Day of this Sunday, June 4.