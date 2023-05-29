Ballot boxes closed for ballots in 41 Municipalities, and for the first round of municipal elections in Sicily and Sardinia. Ancona, Pisa, Massa, Siena and Brindisi go to the centre-right, also leading in the first round in many municipalities in Sicily. Vicenza instead in the centre-left. For the voting municipalities of Sardinia and Sicily, the ballot is scheduled for Sunday 11 and Monday 12 June. Declining turnout for ballots in 7 provincial capitals and 34 municipalities: the figure is 49.64% (1,595 sections out of 1,595), down on the first round (58.39%).

The right wins almost everywhere, except in Vicenza. The still ongoing photograph of the municipal ballots and the first round of elections in Sicily and Sardinia is clear: for the center-left it was a defeat.

Not in Vicenza, however, where Giacomo Possamai is the new mayor and beat the candidate supported by FI, FdI and Lega: “We have done an incredible thing”, the immediate comment. “No doubt about it: an excellent Schlein Effect”. The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, writes it on Twitter, commenting on the municipals. “Extraordinary results for the League and the centre-right throughout Italy, with historic victories in Ancona – the only regional capital to vote, which has always been administered by the left – and Brindisi, triumph in Tuscany with the reconquest of Massa, Pisa and Siena, awaiting the results of the first round in Sicily in which we are very confident”.