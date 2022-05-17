Tamaulipas.- The leader of the PAN State Steering Committee in Tamaulipas, Luis René Cantú Galván, affirmed that the so-called “Blue Army” undertook to defend the votes of César “Truko Verástegui”candidate of the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition for governor in the June 5 elections.

Before thousands of members of the PAN structure in Reynosa and Matamores, the president of Acción Nacional, Marko Cortes Mendoza, He pointed out that what began as something complicated, today is already a reality “César Truko Verástegui will be governor, as established by surveys and measurements,” he added.

The PAN leader exhorted the “Blue Army”, the polling station representatives in the elections 2022to care for and defend Truko Verástegui’s vote next 5th June.

Likewise, Marko Cortés stated that with the victory of César Truko Verástegui Ostos “all of Mexico will breathe freedom, democracy, we will feel strongly that in 2024 we can correct the course of Mexico.”

At the event held in Reynosa on Sunday, May 16, the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vacaand Senator Ismael García Cabeza de Vaca accompanied the PAN-PRI-PRD candidate to the governorship of Tamaulipas, Cesar Verastegui Ostos.

Marko Cortés recognized Francisco Cabeza de Vaca for his achievements in terms of security in Tamauliapas “because there was a firm hand, because he did not bend and because he did not sell,” he said.

On the other hand, in front of those attending the event, the national leader of the PAN criticized the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwho in just three and a half years of government “has more deaths than the entire six-year term of Calderón.”