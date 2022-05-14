Aguascalientes.- The standard-bearer of the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance to the governorship of the state of Aguascalientes, Teresa Jimenez Esquivelsigned an agreement with local merchants through which it commits to work to improve the conditions of the sector.

Less than a week before election day takes place where the voters of Aguascalientes will have to decide who will be their next state president, according to the polls, the former mayor leads the electoral preferences with a comfortable advantage over her closest opponent, the brunette Nora Ruvalcaba Gamez.

This Friday, Teresa Jiménez signed an alliance with merchants of the federal entity in which she promised that, if she reached the head of the State Executive, she would work for improve the living conditions of the 125 thousand people engaged in said economic activity.

“We will offer support, financing and training so that they can strengthen their source of work and have better income,” remarked the federal deputy of the National Action Party (BREAD) with licence.

Likewise, he stressed that his government project includes programs focused on local merchants, among which credits to the word stand out, as well as the placement of solar panels and the possibility that commercial workers can join the benefits that the Insurance will offer. Aguascalientes, with which they could benefit from health coverage, both for themselves and for their children.

For her part, Teresa Jiménez guaranteed that her government, from its first year in office, will generate investment attraction to the federal entityfor which the strengthening of security in the state will be sought through technological investment that allows improving the operability of security agents.

In this context, the former municipal president of Aguascalientes indicated that the promotion of investments causes more jobs to be generated and, therefore, increases the purchasing power of families so that they can, in turn, invest in state commerce.

“I want to take Aguascalientes to be a world power, and not only in the country. We are not only going to help them to market in the state but also in other countries, we have to take risks beyond, we have to look at digital platforms, help them so that their products go abroad… We are going to give them the tools, we are going to change the history of Aguascalientes,” remarked the PRI-PAN-PRD candidate.