Aguascalientes.- A little less than two weeks before the election for the governorship of the state of Aguascalientesthe candidate of the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance, Teresa Jimenez Esquivelaccused that in his campaign events there have been provocations from people who come from other states of Mexico.

Given this, the PAN federal deputy with a license urged citizens to resist the attackswhile emphasizing the need to move forward, stressing that the state needs, among other things, peace, quiet and unity.

“They shock people and they are people who come from other states of the republic, which is the worst of all,” Jiménez Esquivel said about the groups of people who have come to his campaign events in recent days.

In this sense, the former mayor of the capital of Aguascalientes recommended to his electoral rivals that, instead of taking action against them, expose their proposals of government.

“The people of Aguascalientes are up to the proposals”, remarked the standard-bearer of the “Va por Aguascalientes” alliance.

Since last week, legislators from the parliamentary fractions of the PRI, PAN and PRD have denounced that hundreds of militants and supporters of Morena have arrived in the state from the Mexico City, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Michoacán, Zacatecas and Guanajuato.

Last weekend, after being the victim of a physical assault by a woman at an event, the coordinator of Teresa Jiménez’s campaign, Enrique de la Torre, announced that the PAN member’s attendance at the second debate organized by the state electoral authority for the next June 5, which took place this Tuesday, May 24.

“They are not going to provoke us, we do have to take extreme precautions, and as a team we have to take care of the candidate because these people are from outside, we don’t know what their intentions are; We have seen in other states that they have even reached other levels of violence,” she remarked.

In this sense, de la Torre emphasized that, at this time, the conditions do not exist for Jiménez Esquivel to attend this type of event due to the aggressive environment who lives in the state.