“We have not handed ourselves over to anyone”. The national coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani says this in Filorosso on Rai3, responding to the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta, according to whom Forza Italia and Lega have handed themselves over to Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy.

“I realize – adds Tajani – that Letta is in great difficulty because he had to make an agreement with those who (Carlo Calenda, ed.) Attacked him the day before, he had to make an agreement with Fratoianni and with the Greens. I believe that the voters will not like, one cannot be everything and the opposite of everything “.

Forza Italia has lost a number of elements who have left the party. “Sometimes there is someone who thinks, ‘Franza or Spain as long as they are magna’. Even the last ones who left, said they were Christian Democrats and now they go with Fratoianni, with Bonino, with those who were their enemies up to yesterday, “he says.

“Sometimes – he adds – there is an interest in keeping the chair, if one betrays worse for him, he betrays the relationship with the Italians. If he leaves he is destined to disappear from political life”.