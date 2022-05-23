Victoria City.- claudia sheinbaum traveled this weekend to the state of Tamaulipas to show his public support for Américo Villarreal, Morena’s candidate for governor of the state, despite the precautionary measures imposed by the INE after supporting the Morenista candidate from Hidalgo.

It was the head of Mexico City herself who confirmed this information through Twitter. In the same social network, she spoke about the discount for the day she spent in Tamaulipas due to her absence and that the position would be in the hands of the Secretary of Government, Martí Batres Guadarrama, while she is out of it.

“Hello. This Sunday I will be accompanying @Dr_AVillarreal in his campaign for the state of Tamaulipas; for this reason I have requested the discount of the day. @martibatres and the cabinet are in charge of the city. I am on the lookout.”

During this weekend, the president also accompanied Morena’s candidate for governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara.

Meeting

Through the same social network, claudia sheinbaum He shared images in which he appears with Américo Villarreal at a rally held in the beautiful state of Tamaulipas.

During the rally, Sheinbaum declared that Mexico is ready to have a woman as head of the Executive Power of Mexico, after those present applauded her and called her president.

“I want to tell you that there in the government palace you should pack your bags, because Américo Villarreal is here… and he is coming hand in hand with a movement headed by a great man, our president Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” Sheinbaum said.

“I am sure that soon there will be six more governors and governors walking the path of transformation,” added the head of government in support of the Morena candidates who will fight for the governorships this June 5 in six states.