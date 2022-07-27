“The premier will be chosen by the Italians, as it should be, with their vote”. This was stated to Affaritaliani.it by the secretary of the League Matteo Salvini in view of the Center-right summit this afternoon.

Read also

“Today we are talking about programs, fiscal peace and tax cuts for businesses to give more jobs to young people and raise salaries to workers. The Italians will choose the prime minister, as it should be, with their vote. And I will propose that the names of some important ministers are presented to the citizens before the vote. We will agree on everything, we leave quarrels and divisions to the left “, says the leader of the Carroccio.

Antonio Tajani, coordinator of Forza Italia, says he is certain that in the summit “the name of the candidate for Prime Minister will not emerge but the program lines of the center right. Then it doesn’t matter who will lift the cup after winning the match. “

“The million trees proposed by Berlusconi? He is a true environmentalist and has proved it as an entrepreneur”. “I am a monarchist? What harm is there, I have never denied my history. Being a monarchist means nothing. There is a monarchy in many European countries. It is the truth and I do not deny my past”, he tells The Breakfast club on Radio Capital.

The exits from the party led by Cav. “Anyone who has left Forza Italia must resign from Parliament,” says Tajani. “And first of all they should resign from government posts”, adds the coordinator of Forza Italia, “because you are not a personal minister, it is because you have been elected within a party”, he says, referring in particular to Brunetta, Gelmini and Carfagna.