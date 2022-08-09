“This is democracy: if Giorgia Meloni gets one more vote, the premier does Giorgia Meloni, if Matteo Salvini takes one more vote, Matteo Salvini does it. “This was stated by the secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini on the sidelines of this morning’s visit to ‘Telefono donna’, an anti-violence center based in the Niguarda hospital in Milan, in about the program of the center-right for the elections of September 2022. “The program is essentially closed – continued the leader of the league – I have read it and it is excellent. It provides for everything, even autonomy: one of the first commitments to bring merit, efficiency and reward to those who govern well “. Regarding the region-by-region nominations, Salvini said they are now” defined: the names that will arrive at the turn of August. While there I have not yet understood the symbols, the alliances and who is with whom, in the center-right the situation is calm “.

Then Salvini attacks: “On the left they are arguing about everything, while we have a very precise idea of ​​taxes“.” The flat tax to date concerns 2 million VAT numbers that pay only 15% of taxes up to 65 thousand euros in earnings. Raising the ceiling from 65 thousand to 100 thousand euros means helping more workers and creating more jobs and wealth. Extending it, at least during a first phase, to single-income families up to 55 thousand euros or bi-income up to 70 thousand euros would be a revolution “.

Regarding the next economic maneuver in October, Salvini assures that “in the last budget of this year, definitive stop to the Fornero law and fiscal peace“.” We will try to start the path – continued the leader of the League – which will lead to 41 in the five years. It means helping sixty-year-olds to retire after 41 years of work and helping twenty-year-olds to start having a stable job and not precarious for life “. Regarding fiscal peace Salvini declared that he receives every day” hundreds of reports from citizens desperate for the arrival of millions of Equitalia files. A briefcase of 20 thousand euros to a pensioner for something that dates back to 2016 is a disaster “.

As for his own support for Italy’s return to nuclear energy he says: “Italy is the only one of the great countries in the world that says no to nuclear power for ideology not for science. The only way, in perspective, to get to pay the cheaper electricity bill is to take the train of the future , progress and science “. “The numbers – continued the leader of the league – show that the latest generation of nuclear energy is the cleanest and safest form of energy. More than 100 nuclear power plants are currently in operation in Europe, of which 50 in France alone”. As for the possible construction of a nuclear power plant in Lombardy, also near the city of Milan, Salvini declared that “the citizens will decide. Even if they would need many. Just like the 10 waste-to-energy plants in Lombardy, they could bring wealth, clean up cities and create jobs “.