“The bridge over the Strait that we have been talking about for 50 years would be financed entirely by private individuals, it would be a crazy image of Italy in the world”. So Matteo Salvini, guest of Zona Bianca, on Rete 4. “The bridge that unites Calabria to Sicily, Italy to Europe, can be a reality”, adds the leader of the League.

Salvini also talks about Citizenship Income, explaining that it must be “modified, left to those who cannot work as an aid tool, such as the disabled and those who cannot work and must be protected”. “But since there are a million Italians who perceive the DRC and could work, what we think is right is that if you refuse a job, then you lose the right to have it, out of respect for those who get up in the morning at 6 in the morning to go and earn money here. “

Finally, on the patrimonial, Salvini defines “crazy to tax grandparents to help the grandchildren, also because here the money and those savings, those houses, the grandparents have earned them and have already paid their taxes”.