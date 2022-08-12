“In October the premier either Giorgia Meloni or Mario Draghi does it“. The leader of Italia viva Matteo Renzi in Controcorrente on Rete4 says so.” If the right clearly wins, Meloni goes to the government, and I will make the opposition. If there is no clear majority, the alternative is Draghi. Either the right wins or a national unity government is set up. And the vote for the third pole is decisive “, adds Renzi who, answering a question about the tricolor flame in the Brothers of Italy symbol, admits:” If I were you I would remove it, I would have already removed it “.

“We have an opportunity, an opportunity, we are the only ones supporting Draghi’s agenda – continues Renzi – we represent the novelty of these elections, I think the result will be decidedly higher than expected. I understand that things are going a lot. good from the fact that they all attack us. Read every day attacks us, the center-right attacks us, because they are freaked out that this new group, Italy seriously, Action-Italy alive with Carlo Calenda, goes and gets some consensus and to take away a few votes, which will then be decisive.

“I would like a campaign not about controversyBerlusconi was wrong to talk about Mattarella’s resignation, but those who criticize him candid Di Maio, who asked for the impeachment of the President of the Republic “, says the leader of Italia viva who then also speaks of Giuseppe Conte. “He knows about armchairs, a little less about other things. Breaks the record for chameleonism, there is no one who has ruled both with Salvini and with the extreme left with the same bronze face. There is only one person, his name is Giuseppe Conte. Before talking about coherence, he should talk about conscience “, he says in response to the president of the 5-star Movement, who yesterday, regarding the Renzi-Calenda agreement, spoke of” an armchair for two “.

Finally, commenting on the words of Luigi Di Maio (“Renzi and Calenda are two extremists who help the right”) thunders: “It makes me angry. Luigi Di Maio is the foreign minister, for six months from morning to evening he has been thinking about his small party and how to guarantee a seat for friends of the friends”.