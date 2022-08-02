“This agreement is a missed opportunity, a center pole could have been created that could reach 10%. We, free and courageous, will go it alone”. Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, expressed himself in Controcorrente after the agreement between Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, and Carlo Calenda, number 1 of Action, in view of the 2022 political elections scheduled for 25 September.

“We will go alone to ask the Italians for votes to enter the next Parliament. If Calenda wants to be with Di Maio and Letta wants to be with Fratoianni, I consider it an indistinct jam that makes Meloni win. Politics for me is not giving up on own ideas for an armchair. A citizen must be able to cast a useful vote, giving it to serious people “, says Renzi. “Di Maio said that the Democratic Party stole children with electric shocks, now the Democratic Party offers the symbol to Di Maio”.