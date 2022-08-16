” Today the world of politics comments choices on the candidates of the Democratic Party. It seems to me that, from the choice of how to build the coalition to the names of the lists, Enrico Letta’s leadership is characterized more by personal grudge than from the will to win. We will see the fruits on September 26th. I wish everyone well, candidates and excluded, and I carefully avoid any debate on the subject: they taught me that politics is done with feelings, not resentments. We will stay on the contents. “Matteo Renzi writes in his Enews.

“We – underlines the leader of IV – have no candidates who have voted against trust in Draghi. We have a clear idea of ​​innovation in the country that goes from saying YES to the necessary infrastructures, not NO to everything. And we do not want to raise the bar. taxes. On these issues we are unfortunately very distant from the new Democratic Party “.